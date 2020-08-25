Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Presentation on Tuesday, September 1st at 9:00am ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX:SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 9:00am ET. Dr. Chris Coccio, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Harshbarger, President, will be presenting to a live audience.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st - 4th, 2020.

View Sono-Tek's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SOTK

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

