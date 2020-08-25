Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Set to Introduce Vegan Gummies Under Citizen Stash

Experion Signs Supply Agreement with Lyf Food Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce it has signed a supply agreement with Lyf Food Technologies Inc. ("Lyf") for the supply of high quality edible cannabis products.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Lyf Food Technologies will supply Experion Biotechnologies Inc. with premium bulk compliant infused cannabis edibles products, to be processed, packaged and distributed nationally under Experion's recreational brand, Citizen Stash. Initial products to be developed include high-end 5mg THC, vegan cannabis gummies to be packaged in a two per pack format. The Company expects to deliver these first to market, Citizen Stash branded vegan gummies in the next 60 days.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are excited to be working with Lyf in creating premium in demand edible products. They are a professional team who are very experienced in food manufacturing and meet all of Citizen Stash's premium quality and performance criteria. The cannabis derivative, added-value market is one of the fastest growing segments in Canada offering a convenient product with a safe effective delivery system and we see a tremendous opportunity in this category. Our Citizen Stash 5 mg THC gummies will be highly differentiated as they will be one of the first vegan sugar-coated cannabis products in the market. It is our intent to continue to leverage our brand and distribution channels, expanding our market reach with new in demand products in support of our mission of achieving profitability in the near term."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

LYF Food Technologies Inc.

LYF (sounds like "life") produces expertly crafted chocolate, confectionery, baked and health food cannabis-infused edibles. LYF has over 25 years of experience in commercial-scale food manufacturing, having worked with the largest grocery chains, health and wellness retailers and pharmacies across Canada. Combining years of experience in scalability, infusion technologies, shelf stability, proprietary delivery methods and novel product creation, LYF is able to bring great tasting, accurately dosed edibles to the legal Canadian marketplace.

LYF offers white label and private label services that will turn potential competitors into strategic partners, as well as having its own comprehensive portfolio of in-house brands that are made by our expert team of graphic designers, artists, marketers and lifestyle brand creators.

www.lyfedibles.com

hi@lyfedibles.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603170/Experion-Set-to-Introduce-Vegan-Gummies-Under-Citizen-Stash