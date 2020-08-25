Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Cardinal Health Chooses Zoom as its Video-First Unified Communications Platform

Global, Integrated Healthcare Company Standardizes Operations by Switching to Zoom

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 a global, integrated healthcare services and products company will standardize on the company's robust UCaaS platform to consolidate and optimize workflow. The initial rollout includes more than 17,000 Zoom users including video webinar, rooms, cloud room connectors and phone licenses. Replacing other services with a unified communications platform, Zoom was selected due to its strong quality of service, reliability, and user experience.



"In a time where healthcare is more important than ever, we're glad to be able to offer a frictionless unified video communications solution to help enable communications and collaboration for Cardinal Health," said Ryan Azus, Chief Revenue Officer, Zoom. "Cardinal Health is on the cutting-edge in its understanding of the value of video communications in its present and future."

"We chose the Zoom platform because it easily unites our global teams spanning across 46 countries. We know we can stay better connected with Zoom and leverage the top-quality tools available on their platform," said Greg Boggs, Senior Vice President of Enterprise IT, Cardinal Health. "Zoom will allow us to support our customers and suppliers as well as provide our employees a modern workplace experience."

Learn more about Zoom's offering for the healthcare sector at zoom.com/healthcare .

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and follow @zoom_us .

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Zoom Press Contact

Colleen Rodriguez

Global Media Relations Lead

press@zoom.us