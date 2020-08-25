Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Balbirnie, will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36028. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact James@HaydenIR.com.
About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
About LD Micro
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).
In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.
For those interested in participating, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.
For Further Information
Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com
SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602801/Issuer-Direct-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference