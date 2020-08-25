Global Crossing Airlines Inc.: Global Crossing Airlines CFO Ryan Goepel to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (TSXV:JET) (OTC PINK:JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") soon to launch as the premier Charter/ ACMI airline in North America, today announced that CFO Ryan Goepel will present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference on Friday, September 4th at 9:20 AM EDT / 6:20 AM PDT.

GlobalX is a new entrant airline now in phase 2 FAA certification. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly Airbus A320 aircraft, acquired at favorable current market rates, as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets.

Charter and ACMI air options are predicted to grow in popularity as legacy mainline airlines, which have dramatically cut capacity, will focus on primary destinations, while GlobalX Charter/ ACMI offers point-to-point options. Additionally, the Company's charter operations provide the opportunity for a group to know all passengers flying on board for added peace of mind. Key customers are planned to be leisure charters, major college sports teams, casino-contracted charters, tour operators, supplemental support for existing carriers, as well as US government operations.

For more information please visit https://www.globalairlinesgroup.com/

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View GlobalX's CFO Ryan Goepel's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JETMF

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a new entrant airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets.

For more information please visit https://www.globalairlinesgroup.com/

For more information, please contact:

Mark Tender

Head- Corp. Communications & Investor Relations

Email: mark.tender@globalairlinesgroup.com

Phone: 914-646-5012

or

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the completion of the FAA certification process, the acquisition of aircraft at favorable market rates, the destinations the Company intends to service, and the details of the Company's expected passengers and customers.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX's business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the timely commencement of operations by GlobalX and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX's business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX's operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Global Crossing Airlines Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602989/Global-Crossing-Airlines-CFO-Ryan-Goepel-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference