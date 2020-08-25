Aviatrix cloud network platform serves as a Network Factory for new and existing AWS accounts to simplify network provisioning and provide enterprise-class transit networking

Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced new capabilities to automate enterprise network infrastructure deployment and operations for organizations using the account factory feature of AWS Control Tower. Available now in AWS Marketplace, the integrated Aviatrix software serves as the network factory for newly provisioned accounts on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution helps enterprise organizations meet cloud governance and regulatory initiatives for their multi-account, multi-region cloud networks.

"With AWS Control Tower, it only takes a few clicks for enterprise organizations to provision new AWS accounts that conform to company-wide policies," said Chris Grusz, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "The Aviatrix cloud networking solution uniquely offers a network factory for AWS Control Tower. With AWS Control Tower account factory ensuring account control governance, customers will benefit from Aviatrix's new capabilities that make certain the network infrastructure supporting those accounts is secure and correctly deployed every time."

AWS Control Tower provides the easiest way to set up and govern new, secure, multi-account AWS environments. Additionally, AWS Service Catalog enables organizations to create and manage catalogs of approved IT services for use on AWS. The Aviatrix cloud network platform provides the prescriptive transit network architecture and operational visibility that meets enterprise cloud networking and security requirements. The Aviatrix software is able to create Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs), automate route table updates and ensure network correctness by preventing overlapping CIDRs, while also enforcing IT security controls through policy-based network segmentation. The integrated solution enables self-service delivery of new account infrastructure, provides detailed operational visibility, and helps ensure IT networking and security teams achieve compliance through a simple, automated workflow.

"In the journey to leverage cloud-based infrastructure we are always on the lookout for ways to streamline the automated delivery of services, in the simplest, most secure manner," said Justin Donohoo, CTO at Observian. "The Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers the network architecture, advanced network, security controls, and operational visibility enterprises need. I view the integration of Aviatrix with AWS Control Tower as a natural evolution to streamline the delivery of new AWS infrastructure. Leveraging Aviatrix as the network factory and the AWS Control Tower account factory ensures that both AWS accounts and enterprise network infrastructure are deployed correctly and in compliance with corporate policies and industry regulations."

Provisioning cloud network services is often easier than operationalizing them. AWS Control Tower customers who need to be in full control of their cloud network environment can also use the Aviatrix software to access the network intelligence they need all in one place instead of logging into multiple screens, services and management consoles to stitch together the network visibility they require. Aviatrix CoPilot an available component of the integrated solution for AWS Control Tower provides a global view of the cloud environment by leveraging intelligence and analytics from the Aviatrix cloud network platform combined with telemetry and network information gathered using native AWS APIs. CoPilot's rich, intuitive visualizations provide actionable insights to practitioners by using dynamic multi-cloud topology maps, FlowIQ intelligent traffic flow analytics, global traffic heat maps, time series trend charts and a complete cloud network monitoring dashboard.

"AWS Control Tower is a leap forward for enterprise IT teams who are tasked with maintaining control over their networks, without becoming a bottleneck to their organization's cloud agility and speed," said Nauman Mustafa, VP of Solution Engineering at Aviatrix. "Regulatory compliance and corporate governance must be automated and adopted for the cloud era. The combination of AWS Control Tower and Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers the simplicity and automation along with enterprise visibility and control."

Aviatrix cloud network platform for AWS Control Tower is available immediately in AWS Marketplace. More technical information on the integrated solution including how to get started is available here. For a live demo or further information, please email info@aviatrix.com

Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers advanced networking, security and operational visibility required by enterprises with the simplicity and automation of cloud. More than 400 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.

