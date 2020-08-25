Long-standing MariaDB user turns to the source for cloud database-as-a-service

MariaDB Corporation today announced that MissionTracker, developer of cloud-based software for homeless shelters and missions, has chosen MariaDB SkySQL as its cloud database running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

MissionTracker's software creates a holistic view of an individual's care and services to deliver better quality of care in shelters. Powered by MariaDB Platform, MissionTracker continually adds new features and tools to quickly address changing conditions, for example recently adding communicable disease tracking for COVID-19 infections. Using SkySQL enables MissionTracker to focus on what matters most, delivering critical new solutions quickly for shelters, saving time and resources otherwise used to manage databases.

"Shelters around the country rely on MissionTracker to track critical services and outcomes for some of our most vulnerable populations," said Gerald Bauer, creator of MissionTracker and owner of JB Systems, a web development and design firm. "For years, I've admired the innovation happening in MariaDB Platform and it's what I trust to power our applications today. I'm excited to finally have a cloud database option that delivers the full power of MariaDB Platform with the expertise and ability to support any of our needs. With MariaDB SkySQL, we have the confidence to support the needs of shelters and have a positive impact on the quality of care being delivered to the homeless in our communities."

SkySQL brings the full power of MariaDB Platform to the cloud for transactions, analytics or hybrid workloads, combining powerful enterprise features and world-class support with unrivaled ease of use and groundbreaking innovation. SkySQL is built on a state-of-the-art, cloud-agnostic foundation and is fully customizable to meet both business and technical requirements.

Available since March 2020, SkySQL has been used by customers in 38 countries around the world for a wide variety of use cases including for extra capacity to handle peak workloads, micro-lending transactions combined with analytics for real-time financial analysis, lift and shift from MariaDB and MySQL on premises to the cloud, data redundancy for disaster recovery strategies and migration from AWS Redshift to MariaDB for analytics in the cloud.

