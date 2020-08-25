Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its industry-leading Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform has made DCIG's list of the TOP 5 Enterprise AWS Cloud Backup Solutions. With an ever-increasing number of organizations running their operations in AWS, DCIG recognized Compass for its ability to protect Amazon RDS database instances and its support for backup across multiple public clouds.

"Many enterprises will have application and data requiring specific backup and recovery features beyond what AWS' backup software offers. This will necessitate they acquire a third-party solution that meets their AWS backup and recovery needs," DCIG analyst Jerome M. Wendt said. "Cobalt Iron Compass continues to display its prowess in the enterprise backup and recovery market. Previously identified by DCIG as a TOP 5 enterprise anti-ransomware solution, DCIG now ranks it a TOP 5 enterprise AWS backup solution. Enterprises may deploy Compass in multiple ways in AWS and gain access to all its features through an all-inclusive licensing option."

Wendt's detailed DCIG report describes some of Compass' differentiating features:

Relational database protection The report says relational databases are the most common type of database enterprise developers choose when creating new applications, and Compass is one of the few enterprise AWS backup solutions that protects AWS RDS database instances.

Multicloud support The report says Compass is one of the few solutions to back up applications in multiple public and private clouds, while others support just one or two public clouds at most. Enterprises that use multiple clouds can rely on Compass for all of them. Besides AWS, Compass also supports Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

"DCIG's analysis is highly respected in the IT world. Executives, IT managers, and engineers look to DCIG when deciding which solutions will be best for their backup operations," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer of Cobalt Iron. "To be recognized on not one but two DCIG TOP 5 lists speaks volumes about Compass' value and effectiveness for enterprise backup. Any enterprise running in AWS or across multiple clouds can be confident in Compass' ability to protect its data."

Photo: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-Compass-SaaS-Enterprise-Cloud-Protection-DCIG-TOP-5.jpg

Caption: Cobalt Iron Makes DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise AWS Cloud Backup Solutions

