Sales and marketing teams across industries are looking to position their offerings uniquely while reducing their operational costs and improving productivity. A proven approach to developing qualified sales and marketing strategies revolves around analyzing the brand presence, social media data sets, competitor landscape, and the customer base. However, not every company would have an in-house team with the capabilities that can help them address their sales force effectiveness and productivity issues. Hence,

Quantzig has developed a comprehensive portfolio of sales force effectiveness solutions to help players across industries. Our sales analytics experts work closely with clients to better understand their challenges and design analytics solutions for enhancing their sales and marketing functions. Right from sales forecasting to operational planning and sales force effectiveness we've got you covered with our comprehensive portfolio of sales analytics solutions.

Challenges faced by the consumer healthcare products company covered three-aspects including-

1: The client failed to keep track of consumer behavior and usage patterns due to the lack of visibility into their sales processes and sales channels.

2: The client was finding it challenging to channelize their sales data and understand their sales performance due to which they were facing a significant decline in their productivity.

3: The client did no have a robust sales force effectiveness solution in place that could help them optimize their data management system and extract valuable insights.

The sales analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a three-phased holistic approach to help the client tackle their core business challenges. It included the following phases-

Phase 1:

The initial phase of this sales force effectiveness engagement revolved around leveraging data mining techniques to help the client gain a comprehensive view of their customers' buying behavior and response at every touchpoint.

Phase 2:

The second phase focused on the detailed analysis of the client's sales data to identify different sales patterns and determine factors affecting sales, such as current market trends and customer interests.

Phase 3:

The third phase revolved around developing a customized analytics dashboard to help the client understand and analyze their sales data efficiently in real-time.

The roadmap offered by the salesforce analytics experts helped the client to improve productivity, per capita sales volume, and boost sales by 53%. Also, with the help of a customized dashboard, the client was able to chart progress rates of their salesforce, comprehend sales metrics, and develop visually rich reports to fuel their salesforce analytics strategy.

