Russian IT Software and Services Market to Witness Sluggish Growth, as Pandemic Halts New Projects- Future Market Insights

Major IT software and services producers in Russia are pushing to adopt new telecommunication and cloud technologies to reduce IT and communication expenses during and after the pandemic.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / The Russian IT software and services market is expected to witness a substantial decline in growth throughout the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. Cancellations or delays of new orders, and concerns over employee health safety during the pandemic are key factors, negatively impacting market growth. The slowdown of the Russian economy will hurt small and medium IT enterprises substantially.

"The Russian IT sector is witnessing a transition to software-as-a-service (SaaS), which reduces upfront costs and bolsters access. Consequently, purchasing power of IT consumers goes up. Major manufacturers are also increasingly preferring SaaS business models as the industry shows interest in open source and cloud computing software," says the FMI analyst.

Request report sample to gain in-depth market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-90

Russian IT Software and Services Market - Key Takeaways

Cloud services are highly popular in the Russian IT software and services market, supported by growth of e-commerce activities.

Virtual assistant tools are rapidly gaining traction, aided by the widespread penetration of smart devices in the region.

IoT applications are gaining ground as Russia invests in Smart City projects including energy, utility, and transport applications.

Western Russia is a key hub in the IT software and services market, aided by the presence of key developers.

Russian IT Software and Services Market - Key Driving Factors

Favorable regulation frameworks controlling the Russian IT software and services market is a major growth factor.

Widespread penetration of internet services in the region bolsters adoption and development rates.

Advances in IoT and cloud services are key factors aiding growth of Russian IT market players.

Russian IT software and services Market - Key Constraints

Widespread cost cutting by clients for IT services is a major restraint on revenue growth.

Slowdown of the Russian economy hinders critical market developments.

The Anticipated Impact of COVID-19

Across the Russian IT software and services market, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in suspension of key decision-making activities in addition to cancellation of development and service contracts. Regional and international travel restrictions are also expected to hold back market developments in the near term. Economic uncertainties will influence the market throughout 2020. Gradual recovery is likely in 2021 as business restrictions are relaxed.

Explore the Russian IT software and services market report with 19 illustrative figures and the table of contents. You can also find a comprehensive market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-90

Competition Landscape

Major players in the Russian IT software and services market include but are not limited to I-Teco, Microsoft Corporation, Asteros, Oracle Corp., Compulink Group, SAP SE, LANIT Group, IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Company, and IBS Group. Leading players are focusing on long term service contracts to sustain revenue. For example, BestPlace is providing Malaysian retailers software services from 2020.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report offers detailed insights on IT software and services market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of product type (software and services), across four key regions (North, East, South and West).

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-90

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Electronics, Semiconductors & ICT Landscape

Internet of Everything Market: Find insights on the global Internet of Everything market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, and business strategies adopted by market players for a 6-year forecast period.

Smart Fitness Market: FMI's report on the smart fitness market offers details on the market during 2014-2020. The study covers impacting forces, sources of revenue, market leaders, and market strategies.

MENA Digital Transformation Market: Get an analysis on the MENA digital transformation market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, regulatory policies, restraints, regional markets and key forte of market leaders.

About FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the electronics, semiconductors, & ICT sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/russian-it-software-and-services-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603218/Russian-IT-Software-and-Services-Market-to-Witness-Sluggish-Growth-as-Pandemic-Halts-New-Projects-Future-Market-Insights