Despite the economic downturn, the organic food manufacturing market has been growing; however, this market is continually facing increasing challenges. How can companies overcome the risks and challenges of the organic food manufacturing market? Infiniti's industry experts identified that some of the most significant challenges for this market are the increasing globalization, changing regulations, and rising competition. However, supply chain risks and complexities are the most plaguing challenge in the organic food manufacturing market currently. Therefore, the top organic food manufacturing market players are leveraging Infiniti's risk assessment solutions, to identify supply chain risks, and build resilient supply chains.

"Supply chain complexities and operational risks are increasing challenges for organic food manufacturing companies. As such, it is becoming imperative for companies in the organic food manufacturing market to identify supply chain risks and develop mitigation plans for the future," says an organic food manufacturing market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a Chinese organic food manufacturing company, was facing multiple supply chain challenges. Due to factors like single supplier sourcing and supplier capacity constraints, the client was finding it difficult to manage risks. Additionally, with multiple third-party logistics suppliers, and co-packing suppliers, the client was struggling to coordinate and ensure timely delivery. The organic food manufacturing market client sought to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering risk assessment solutions. During the seven-week engagement, the client wanted to build resilient and agile supply chains, identify threats to supply continuity, establish a supply risk assessment mechanism, and optimize warehouse management and optimization.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's risk assessment experts developed a comprehensive three-phase approach to help the organic food manufacturing market client, which included the following:

A detailed evaluation of various supply risk parameters and developing a holistic risk assessment model

Extensive market research to identify potential suppliers, and development of a strategic sourcing road map

Development of a risk assessment model that factored nine unique parameters to quantify the risk

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's risk assessment, the organic food manufacturing market client was enabled to identify high-potential supply risks and work on appropriate risk mitigation plans. The client was also equipped to reduce risk through measures such as supplier quality assurance, alternative supplier development, and sourcing from alternative regions. The client gained the ability to identify inefficient processes and opportunity areas. Further, the client understood the impact of factors such as volume variations, budgeting, and price drivers' variations.

Additionally, the organic food manufacturing market client was also able to:

Reduce their number of suppliers to two

Reduce lead-time by more than 10%

Minimize annual spend for supply chain management by 23%

