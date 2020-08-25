Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C077 ISIN: US7434651060 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PROPHOTONIX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROPHOTONIX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2020 | 15:32
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProPhotonix Limited Announces NOTICE OF EXTENSION OF RIGHTS PLAN

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM:PPIX, OTC:STKR), a leading technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, today announces the extension of the existing Shareholder Rights Plan.

The Board of Directors of ProPhotonix have unanimously approved extension of the Company's Rights Plan (the "Plan") until August 28, 2023. The Plan is designed to ensure that all shareholders of the Company realize the long-term value of their investment in the Company; that they receive fair and equal treatment in the event of a potential takeover of the Company; that they are protected in the event of any of a two-tier or partial tender offer, open market accumulations and other tactics designed to gain control of the Company without the payment of a fair price by an offeror; and to enhance the Board of Directors' ability to negotiate with a prospective acquirer. The Board determined that extension of the Plan is in the best interest of the Company's shareholders.

The Plan and the extension of the Plan were adopted in accordance with Delaware law. As set out on the Company's website, the Company is not subject to the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. A summary of the terms of the Plan, and a copy of the Plan as amended, are available on the Company's website at http://www.prophotonix.com/investors/Stockinfo.aspx.

For further information:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik

President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

Email: ir@prophotonix.xom

WH Ireland Limited

Katy Mitchell

Matthew Chan

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603239/ProPhotonix-Limited-Announces-NOTICE-OF-EXTENSION-OF-RIGHTS-PLAN

PROPHOTONIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.