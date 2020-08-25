Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Medexus to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 1st

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Investor conference being held virtually on September 1-4, 2020.

View Medexus Pharmaceuticals' profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MDP.V

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:40 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

The LD 500 will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Medexus, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B - a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202

E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):

Frank Candido

Direct Financial Strategies and Communication Inc.

Tel: 514-969-5530

E-mail: frank.candido@medexusinc.com

