Quantzig, one of the world's leading providers of advanced data analytics solutions, recently announced the completion of its new resource and capacity utilization assessment for a global oil and gas company. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empower us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 550+ analytics experts and data science professionals work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our oil and gas analytics solutions have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right solutions to maximize resource and capacity utilization. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demoto learn how advanced operational analytics can help drive change in your business processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005027/en/

PIPELINE CAPACITY MANAGEMENT FOR AN OIL AND GAS COMPANY (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview

With over oil and gas extraction units spread globally, the client is a transnational corporation with American origins and is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. The product lines of this client include oil, fuel, vehicle services, exploration, production, and refining of petroleum and gas. Due to the complexities involved in oil and gas extraction and production, the client was facing several challenges. It included high operational costs and low resource and capacity utilization rates. Also, the lack of robust processes hindered their operational efficiency, further leading to inefficient capacity utilization issues. By collaborating with Quantzig, the client wanted to implement a solution that could help them optimize operational costs and improve the pipeline capacity utilization rate.

Our cutting-edge, oil and gas analytics solutions enable businesses to improve outcomes by applying data-driven insights into their day-to-day decision-making. Get your FREE customized proposalto know how we can help you.

"We offer oil and gas data analytics solutions to help businesses better understand operations and drive outcomes through better workflows," says an oil and gas analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Challenge

The client's challenges spanned three key areas, including-

The need for better routing of crude volume in the pipeline network

Operational inefficiencies

Rising operational costs

To know more about the client's challenges, visit: https://bit.ly/326wizu

For an in-depth analysis of your business processes and the role of analytics in improving outcomes, request for more info.

Quantzig's Approach

Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach to help the oil and gas company address their issues around capacity utilization. The solution offered as a part of this capacity management engagement enabled the integration of shipment details, operational details, and capacity information for deriving insights specific to improving the pipeline capacity utilization rate.

The solutions offered also empowered the client to-

Assess the operational constraints

Improve pipeline capacity utilization rate by 57%

Analyze operational constraints and improve decision-making

Over the past 15 years, Quantzig has helped Fortune 500 companies solve some of the toughest business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, plug-and-play innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Contact us for a free pilot.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in oil and gas analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005027/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us