Boat Trailer Market Players Hope for a Quick Recovery, as Restrictions Induce Sluggishness: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the boat trailer market is forecasted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2029.

The report attributes the growth of the market to a burgeoning number of boat parks & recreational water sports centers and increased spending on leisurely activities, majorly in developed regions. On this premise, the consequential increase in boat sales has propelled the demand for boat trailers, thus transmuting into the growth of the boat trailer market.

The expansion of marine tourism and water activities has also been a major factor fuelling the demand for boat trailers. Moreover, on the back of the flexibility offered by boat trailers allows users to transport boats to and from rivers, lakes, bay, sea, and other water bodies with ease. Furthermore, increased spending on recreational activities is expected to boost the demand for boat trailers.

In 2017, there were around 10 million boats registered in the U.S., and the number is expected to grow by 1% annually for the years to come. This is ensuring that the demand for boat trailers will remain steady in the forthcoming years.

"Observing the shift towards lightweight boats, manufacturers of boat trailers are focusing on developing lightweight trailers. This is expected to widen the profit margins while lowering the operational costs", opines FMI analyst.

Boat Trailer Market - Key Takeaways

The global boat trailer market was valued at US$ 800 Mn in 2019 and will expand 1.5x in value through the forecast period.

Bunk trailers are expected to remain the most sought-out trailer types owing to early penetration.

Trailers made of galvanized steel are expected to account for more than 55% of market share while aluminum-based trailers are gaining traction.

Heavyweight trailers will prevail as the most popular segment while trailers weighed below 1,500 kg are gaining prominence.

Boat Trailer Market - Key Trends

Rising preference for lightweight boat trailers is expected to emerge as an important trend in fostering the growth of the boat trailers market.

Rising levels of disposable incomes in emerging economies are bestowing lucrative revenue opportunities to market players.

Boat Trailer Market - Regional Analysis

North America is expected to prevail as the leading regional market, with the US holding nearly 43% of global market value, owing to the high popularity of water sports in the region.

East Asia is expected to grow in value through the forecast period, with China forefronting the regional growth, backed by the presence of numerous market players.

Boat Trailer Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include TRIGANO Group, Boatmate Trailers, Kropf Industrial Inc., Hydrotrans, Balbi Rimorchi Srl, EZ Loader, Shoreland'r, TRACKER, Load Rite, Hostar Marine Transport Systems Inc., Karavan Trailers, HLT Ltd., and Venture Trailers, among others.

Boat Trailer Market - Taxonomy

Product Type:

Bunk trailers

Hybrid trailers

Material Type:

Galvanized steel

Aluminum

Load Capacity:

Heavy weight trailers

Demand for trailers

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Boat Trailer Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global boat trailer market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the boat trailer market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

