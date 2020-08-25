Strong demand for pricing software, Pricefx's flexible solutions and the company's ability to deliver high customer satisfaction fueled its winning position

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, has been named a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing category. The SaaS Awards celebrate excellence in software and accept entries from across the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA.

"The sales and marketing software category is highly diverse, extremely crowded and includes large, established market leaders which makes this win so incredible for our company," said Patrick Moorhead, Chief Marketing Officer for Pricefx. "We are seeing pricing software become increasingly important in the current economic climate as a strategic way to increase revenue and drive profit. As the leading SaaS solution in the pricing industry, we are delighted to be honored for our technological innovation and market traction. This win is a testament to our values and to our customers who use Pricefx to succeed at pricing."

Hundreds of organizations entered the competition, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. The shortlist and list of winners can be found at https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

The SaaS Awards will reopen for 2021 submissions later in the year.

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "This year's swathe of remarkable submissions has been delivered in an atmosphere of seismic disruption across all industries. Ultimately, the very success of organizations can hinge on selecting the software vendors which work hardest for them and innovate ruthlessly all while delivering the best results. Once again, the SaaS Awards shortlist showcased an astounding weight of promising and proven technologies powering some very smart ideas. The final winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, which often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs."

Pricefx provides a suite of cloud-based pricing software tools from Price Optimization, Management (PO&M) to Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) for B2B and B2C enterprises of all sizes. Additionally, the company launched the first "6 weeks to live" activation accelerator with Lightning, delivering industry-leading time-to-value. Pricefx has supported its clients through the COVID-19 crisis with initiatives such as providing access to its Sales Insights solution free of charge. In July, the company raised $65 million in Series C funding to support its mission to democratize pricing software by making it easier, faster and more accessible. Pricefx was also a finalist in Ventana's 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards and its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution was recently named an SAP endorsed app.

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

