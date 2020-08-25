VIQ Solutions Inc.: VIQ Solutions to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange:VQS) (OTCQX:VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced that management will be participating in the LD 500 virtual investor conference taking place on September 1st through the 4th, 2020.

Sebastien Paré, President & CEO of VIQ Solutions will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings on September 1st and 2nd, and is scheduled to present as follows:

The LD Micro 500

Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Time: 4:40PM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36739

An archive of the presentation will be available on the same link on the Company's website under the Events section at viqsolutions.com/investors/

The event is complimentary for qualified investors. To request virtual one-to-one meetings, please register at https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

For additional information:

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:

Laura Haggard Laura Kiernan

Chief Marketing Officer High Touch Investor Relations

VIQ Solutions Phone: 1-914-598-7733

Phone: (800) 263-9947 Email: viq@htir.net

Email: marketing@viqsolutions.com

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

SOURCE: VIQ Solutions Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602986/VIQ-Solutions-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference