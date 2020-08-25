Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member ATWEC Technologies and Their Child Safety Alert System For School Buses and Child Transportation Vehicles

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member ATWEC Technologies Inc, (OTCPINK:ATWT) who manufacturers child safety alert systems for transportation vehicles utilized by schools and daycare centers.

Recently, ATWEC Technologies Inc. engaged Findit to help improve their overall online presence and exposure in search results and throughout social media. Findit runs online marketing campaigns for businesses looking to increase tangible search results in Google, Yahoo, and Bing and reach the target audiences that may have yet to hear of that business for the products or services that they offer. Findit will assist ATWEC Technologies in driving traffic to their website, atwec.com, and to heighten awareness of their child safety alert systems for school buses and child transportation vehicles.

ATWEC Technologies offers child safety alert systems for transportation vehicles specifically for schools and daycares or other facilities that transport young children. The KiddieSystem is designed to alert the driver of the vehicle to check for children so that no child is left behind on the bus or vehicle when the vehicle is being parked or stored.

The marketing campaign that Findit will be handling for ATWEC Technologies will include content created on Findit that is published through the Findit URL that ATWEC Technologies, Inc. has claimed as part of their marketing campaign utilizing the Claim your Name Feature. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit will also be providing SEO suggestions to ATWEC Technologies, Inc. to help improve their company website.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Our focus is to create organic content that creates tangible, sustainable search results along with sharing to social networking platforms to help build out ATWEC Technologies' brand and online presence. By doing so, we hope to help them reach the schools and daycare facilities who are interested in the child safety alert system products that they offer but haven't yet heard of their brand or business."

The structure of ATWEC Technologies' online marketing campaign with Findit is a similar structure that we offer to all of our existing clients and potential clients at Findit that are looking to increase their organic search results and their social media presence. If you are interested in becoming a featured member on Findit or launching your own marketing campaign, give us a call at 404-443-3224.

Visit ATWEC Technologies online at www.atwec.com and follow them on Findit at https://www.findit.com/atwt.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. was first organized in 1979. Its' first product was the development of a new technology for auto security (see Commerical Appeal March 27, 1981). On Feb 21, 2000, ATWEC emerged as a Nevada Corporation doing business in the State of Tennessee. The primary focus has shifted to pre-school and daycare safety products as it relates to the transportation industry. ATWEC Technologies, Inc. has developed a unique, highly effective safety application for the huge, underserved population looking for and using safety devices. Children left on daycare buses, a recurring and potentially deadly situation, occur across the country every month. ATWEC designs new safety products specifically for the transportation industry.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

