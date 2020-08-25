pv magazine spoke with Catherine Von Burg, CEO of the Californian battery company, to discuss why she believes lithium-iron-phosphate is the chemistry of the near future.From pv magazine USA. U.S.-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie last week estimated lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) is poised to overtake lithium-manganese-cobalt-oxide (NMC) as the dominant stationary storage chemistry by 2030. While that is an ambitious prediction in its own right, one company, Simpliphi, is looking to drive the transition even sooner. "There's a really critical factor that's also having an impact on the industry that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...