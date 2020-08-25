Reduced cost of RFID tags will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The real-time location systems market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 47% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005198/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on real-time location systems market. Download free report sample on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Information Technology Industry is anticipated to have Mixed Direct impact. The real-time location systems market will showcase Positive impact during 2020-2024.
Real-time Location Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Real-time Location Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Solution
- Systems
- Tags
- Application
- Transportation and logistics
- Healthcare
- Government
- Retail
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the surging dominance of the US is the high adoption of RFID tags and RTLS solutions.
View report snapshot before purchasing
Rising demand for RTLS in transportation and logistics has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of real-time location systems market. Other market drivers include the growing use of RTLS tags in healthcare sector. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of real-time location systems market, get free sample at: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43197
Real-time Location Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include AiRISTA Flow Inc., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, HP Inc., Link Labs Inc., Sewio Networks Sro, Sonitor IPS Holding AS, Stanley Black Decker Inc., Ubisense Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
TOC
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transportation and logistics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tags Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AiRISTA Flow Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Halma Plc
- HP Inc.
- Link Labs Inc.
- Sewio Networks Sro
- Sonitor IPS Holding AS
- Stanley Black Decker Inc.
- Ubisense Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005198/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/