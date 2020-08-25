Visiongain publishes Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma 2020-2030 report

Forecasts by Type (Clinical Trial Manufacturing (Clinical Trial Packaging, Others), Clinical Trial Logistics and Distribution (Clinical Trial Cold Chain Logistics, Others), Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management), by End Users (CRO's, Pharma & Biotech, Others (Academics, Research Institutes etc.)) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trials supply and logistics market for pharma is estimated to have reach $10.3bn in 2019, dominated by the clinical trial manufacturing segment. The global clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the first half of the forecast period. This new report also covers the economic impact of COVID-19 as well as how the pandemic will affect your industry sector.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 306-page report you will receive 90 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 306-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

The report also includes insight on how COVID-19 will affect your industry.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/clinical-trial-supply-and-logistics-market-for-pharma-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading submarkets of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market:

• Manufacturing - also with sub forecasting for packaging and for other production

• Logistics and distribution - also with sub forecasts for cold chain logistics and for other services

• Supply chain management

• This report discusses the Drivers and Restraints of each submarket.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading national markets:

• United States

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain

• Brazil

• Mexico

• China

• India

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of the World

Revenues forecast for the US, Japan, EU5, Brazil, Mexico, China, India, GCC, South Africa are further broken down by submarket.

• This report profiles the leading companies offering clinical trial supply and logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry:

• ADAllen Pharma

• Almac Group

• Amatsigroup

• Catalent

• DHL

• FedEx

• Fisher Clinical Services

• Marken

• Parexel International

• Sharp Packaging Services, LLC

• Many others

• This report provides qualitative analysis of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report discusses the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Social, Technological, Economic and Political factors that influence this market are also discussed.

• This report discusses trends in the clinical trial supply and logistics market, clinical trial manufacturing market, comparator sourcing, clinical trial packaging, clinical trial supply chain management.

• This report discusses the regulatory outlook of the clinical trial supply and logistics industry, outlook for cold chain logistics in the clinical trial sector, as well as regulatory aspects of cold chain distribution for clinical trial materials

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma?

• How will each clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma develop to 2030?

• What is the value of the leading clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma s in important regions of the world?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2030?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

To request a report overview of this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/clinical-trial-supply-and-logistics-market-for-pharma-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email contactus@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Almac Group

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Ancillare, LP

Catalent, Inc

DHL

Endpoint Clinical, Inc

FedEX

Fisher Clinical Services, Inc

MARKEN

Parexel International Corporation

PRA Health Sciences

Sharp

The Coghlan Group

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

China FDA (CFDA)

Chinese Ministry of Health

Comissão Nacional de Ética em Pesquisa (CONEP)

Consorcio de Apoyo a la Investigación Biomédica - Plataforma Española de Ensayos Clínicos (CAIBER)

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)

European Commission

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Health Science Authority

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)

International Pharmaceutical Federation

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Les Enterprises du Medicament (LEEM)

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)

Transportation Administration Security (TAS)

US Pharmacopeia (USP)

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

RELATED REPORTS:

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Forecast 2020-2030

eClinical Solution Market Report 2019-2029

Clinical Trial Packaging and Labelling Market Forecast 2020-2030

Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market and Industry Forecast 2020-2030

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2020-2030

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Drugs in Development Market Forecast 2020-2030

Global Pharma Contract Sales Market Forecast 2020-2030

Top 25 Vaccines Market Forecast to 2029

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg