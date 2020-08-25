IMG Launches COVID-19 Planning and Medical Consulting Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused organizations to think differently about how their employees and customers can travel safely. International Medical Group, Inc. (IMG) has enhanced its product offerings to support organizations with the necessary planning and research for safe international travel.

"Preparation is going to become a much more significant part of risk assessment and it will be pivotal for all companies that travel internationally. It will be important to travel more carefully; that's to say it will be paramount to understand the requirements of travel and to make sure transit is safe," said IMG's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Geoff Tothill.

IMG's unique, new assistance services are designed to support clients as they make plans for 2020 and beyond. The planning and medical consulting services were designed in three categories:

Pre-travel Assessment/Screening: Services include medical assessment, identification and mitigation of risk, screening employees for underlying health conditions, and producing individual reports for each employee prior to travel.

Deployment Planning: Monitoring and understanding of entry and quarantine requirements, vaccination needs, and prescription medication options.

Evacuation Planning Services: IMG medical personnel help supply detailed, location-specific evacuation plans for employees who become ill or injured. These plans are created with advance coordination with local hospitals and local health authorities.

"Planning is absolutely essential to ensure safety while traveling during these uncertain times. IMG is uniquely positioned because we have the expertise and capability to connect travelers to the support and care they need while away from home, which is what 'global peace of mind' is all about," said Dr. Tothill.

IMG has provided global benefits and assistance services to millions of members since 1990. A leader in the travel insurance, travel medical insurance, and international private medical insurance industries, IMG boasts extensive experience coordinating and managing care through vast health networks as well as complex medical transports and assistance cases. With the addition of these dynamic planning and medical consulting services, IMG is able to bolster their assistance service offerings and offer clients the opportunity and peace of mind to travel safely as the world begins to reopen.

About International Medical Group

Since 1990, International Medical Group (IMG), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind . Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want.

