The "Global Emollient Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emollient market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2019-2024.

The market is driven by increasing awareness about personal care products. Also, the awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals present in skincare, cosmetics and hair care products has led consumers to shift towards naturally derived product ingredients, such as animal and plant-derived emollients that are devoid of chemical modifications thus fueling the market growth. Furthermore, online distribution channels and E-commerce are forecasted to increase the distribution of personal care products in the forecasted period.

North America and Europe are dominating the market. Also, developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as China, Japan, and Australia are witnessing market growth. For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the annual growth of cosmetics retail sales value by wholesale and retail companies in China had witnessed significant growth from 8.3% in 2016 to 13.5% in 2017.

However, the high price of the products is one of the major factors restraining the market primarily in the low income and developing regions.

Key Market Trends

Increased Retail Sales for Multifunctional and Natural Emollients

Due to the increased awareness for detrimental effects of the chemical ingredients in the personal care products and development of natural products by the key players in the market, consumers are preferring products having ingredients such as multifunctional and natural emollients. For instance, in Biosynthetic Technologies LLC have launched a new plant-based emollient- BioEstolide. As the emollients are mostly used in personal care products and cosmetic products, these innovations have resulted in an increased trend of retail sales value. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics (UK) has marked the percentage change in the sales value of cosmetics and toilet articles in Great Britain from 2017 to 2018.

Europe North America to Drive the Market

Europe and North America are projected to drive the market owing to the high disposable income of the consumers, especially in the developed countries like United States, Russia, United Kingdom and Germany. Demand for emollients in personal care and cosmetics products have been witnessed to have a rising trend in these countries. Also, factors such as increasing spending more towards cosmetic and personal care, is resulting in the demand to augment the emollients market in Europe and North America.

Competitive Landscape

The global emollient market is highly competitive in nature having large number of domestic and multinational player competing for market share and with innovation in products being a major strategic approach adopted by leading players. The key players in the tempeh market includes AAK Sweden AB, BASF SE, Croda International plc, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG to name a few. Additionally, merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership with other companies are the common strategies to enhance the company presence and boost the market. For instance, in 2015, BASF, expanded its production capacity for emollients in China, which is one of the primary player in Asia Pacific to enhance the local production in China.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Skin Care

5.1.2 Hair Care

5.1.3 Cosmetics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 AAK Sweden AB

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Croda International PLC

6.3.4 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.3.5 Evonik Industries AG

6.3.6 Oleon N.V.

6.3.7 Eastman Chemical Company

6.3.8 Clariant AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alebnq.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005766/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900