VIP-Media: Inheritance AI: Entrepreneur Vincent Peters Brings Memory To Life With New Business Venture

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Vincent Peters is not your ordinary entrepreneur. A graduate of West Point with graduate certifications from the MIT Sloan School of Business and Oxford Said Business School, Vincent is known in academic circles as a pioneer in artificial intelligence.

Vincent has managed to bring AI to the public, marketing advanced solutions through Inheritance AI, a part of his transhumanist Ark Project.

Although the power of AI may seem out of reach for the average consumer, Vincent has been able to leverage his unique blend of business savvy and tech acumen to produce some seriously marketable results. Having studied business at both MIT and Oxford, Peters is positioned to bring an AI product to the masses.

Vincent's simulation of Rome wasn't built in a day, however. His road to creating inheritance was paved with earlier successes in AI and machine learning. "One of the biggest accomplishments of the business," Peters explains, "is the predictive logic that will eventually predict human behavior was trained on sports data including NBA, NFL, and NCAA Football and over the last 5 years. It has since performed at a 70-73 percent success rate in being able to predict outcomes in these sports."

Inheritance AI, however, represents a leap into the philosophical and technological future. The company's objective is simple, yet with endless potential: to extend the human experience indefinitely by leveraging the power of automation and AI. Basically, inheritance will ensure that a client's loved ones and relatives can speak with them even after their physical form has left this earth. With inheritance AI's ability to learn the habits and quirks of an individual client, their image and mind could be preserved indefinitely.

While this idea of preserving people through AI may sound like something out of Westworld, there has already been significant progress towards preserving a facsimile of an individual's mind and memory. At the Illinois Holocaust Museum, for example, visitors can speak with Holocaust survivors about any number of topics from memories of the war to everyday life. The catch is, visitors are actually speaking with a hologram of the survivor, produced as a composite from thousands of video archives.

Inheritance AI takes this idea a step further, however, ensuring that clients will be able to store a fully autonomous version of themselves for indefinite reproduction by the inheritance team. According to the Inheritance website, Tier 3 clients "will create a fully autonomous AI that will be able to extrapolate responses based on inputs from the user's timeline. These fully autonomous AIs will not be limited to specific topic areas."

One look at Vincent's Instagram account shows just how far this technology could be taken, given the right investment of time and resources. Posts show the faces of various celebrities and icons, all of whom we could one day speak with through the power of inheritance's artificial intelligence. One displays an illustration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the caption, "At @inheritance_ai we are enabling a future where the children of today can dynamically engage with the artificial consciousness of some of the greatest minds of the past. mlk."

When asked about his motivation for such projects, Vincent answers simply: "The real motivation was to provide a valuable service to help mankind properly catalog human experience and be able to share their experiences in a high fidelity manner with future generations. The motivation was to do something remarkable, and that matters at the same time."

Vincent's mission, combining technology with something that really matters to people, has provided the catalyst for taking such advanced AI tech into the consumer mainstream. By effectively combining his dream for an autonomous, AI-driven future with society's thirst to preserve a record of its past, Peters has been able to tap into one of humankind's most fundamental desires: to be remembered.

This drive to preserve human memory in something that you can interact with and learn from is central to the legacy that Peters is looking to create with Inheritance. No longer will AI's true potential go unrealized as email bots and Facebook trolls; no longer will families grieve for loved ones they wish they could keep by their sides with no solution in sight. Inheritance is a step into the future, but it also reaches into the past. That is the reality that Peters is working to create.

Follow Vincent Peters on Twitter @realvincepeters and visit Inheritance AI to preserve your own image for generations to come.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603293/Inheritance-AI-Entrepreneur-Vincent-Peters-Brings-Memory-To-Life-With-New-Business-Venture