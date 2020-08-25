Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) -Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (OTCQB: AGNPF) CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Christopher Moreau, speaks about the Company's phase 2b/3 multinational study of Ifenprodil as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/algernon-pharmaceuticals-next-phase-study-of-ifenprodil-for-covid-19-ceo-clip-90sec/

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 29th & 30th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (OTCQB: AGNPF).

algernonpharmaceuticals.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62509