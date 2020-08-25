Inspire Investing Ranked #3 in 'Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms' by FA Magazine

Faith-based ESG investing firm Inspire Investing was ranked the 3rd fastest growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in the nation in FA Magazine's 'Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms - 2020' annual report.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Inspire Investing, a global leader in the faith-based ESG investing industry, ranked as the 3rd fastest-growing firm in Financial Advisor Magazine's (FA) annual "RIA Ranking" report. Inspire grew total assets under management (AUM) by 152.03% during calendar year 2019, rising from $251M at the outset to $634M in total AUM at year end. As of August 12th, 2020, Inspire managed just over $700M in AUM. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Inspire has been recognized in the RIA Ranking of fastest growing firms.

"Scoring as the third fastest-growing investment firm in the nation is a major accolade for our incredible staff, passionate investors and the work God is doing in the faith-based investing industry," said Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing. "Inspire is completely dedicated to managing money for the glory of God with a faith-based ESG approach to biblically responsible investing principles. People used to tell me there was 'no market' for our biblical approach to managing investments. Not so many people say that now. God is on the move in the financial industry."

FA's "Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms" ranking is compiled by an annual survey that ranks firms' based on percentage growth in assets from the previous calendar year and is the premier industry ranking of independent RIA growth. Financial Advisor Magazine is a major publication targeted to financial professionals that aims to deliver essential market information and strategies to help advisors better serve their clients and grow their firms.

Christian Financial Advisors Driving Growth

Inspire attributes much of their growth to successfully recruiting Christian financial advisors onto their Inspire Advisors RIA platform launched in January, 2019. Inspire Advisors is focused on serving Christian financial advisors and both their Christian and non-Christian clients with a faith-friendly platform.

"Many Christian advisors are looking for a firm to join that will encourage them in their journey to deeply integrate their faith with their practice, something hard to find in a secular firm," commented Netzly. "We are seeing strong demand from Christian advisors for an RIA firm that shares their faith and empowers them to live it out in their daily work with utmost excellence."

Inspire Advisors has successfully attracted over $250M in new advisor assets since launch in 2019.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of faith-based ESG investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. For more information, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

