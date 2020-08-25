Thoughts from Deepak Agarwal on the Multifaceted Benefits of Zone Skipping

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / In today's marketplace, consumers increasingly demand that their online purchases are delivered in a matter of days, and in some cases, hours. As a result, shipping is more than just a logistical process, but a key determining factor in purchasing decisions. In fact, research from Pitney Bowes found that 93% of consumers say shipping options are an important factor in their online shopping experience.

"It can be expensive for retailers to meet these demands, and shipping across the country takes time," said Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, C-Suite retail industry leader. "One strategy e-retailers should consider is zone skipping. This is a strategy where businesses ship products to a carrier hub closest to their final destination -- allowing them to "skip zones" to save the cost and time of multiple transfer locations."

Zone skipping can cut out days of shipping time, which is crucial in today's market. On average, consumers receive their packages within two days when they order from businesses that utilize zone-skipping. This benefits businesses that primarily function in the e-commerce market, as consumers receive their products faster -- helping ease the decision making process on purchases.

"A significant number of consumers will abandon their online shopping carts due to shipping cost sticker shock and shipping times. Zone skipping can be crucial in alleviating some of the consumer's hesitancy related to the arrival of their orders," noted Deepak Agarwal.

Zone skipping allows many companies to provide two-day free shipping for over 90% of their products. With many consumers spending more time at home due to COVID-19, companies cannot afford to offer subpar shipping processes, especially as consumers rely on fast shipping for items they need but do not feel comfortable leaving their homes to purchase.

"In an e-commerce world, consumers want their products yesterday, and slower businesses lacking fast shipping will suffer, especially in our current environment of quarantine," noted Deepak Agarwal.

In addition to saving businesses on shipping time, zone skipping can also be valuable to cost saving efforts. By saving on the cost of multiple transfer points and shipping facilities, zone skipping enables businesses to offer less costly or even free shipping to consumers. Although it may seem like a small detail, shipping costs can make a consumer hesitate or abandon their purchase, while inexpensive or free shipping can subtly validate their purchase as a good decision. Therefore, consumers may end up purchasing more items or shopping more frequently with companies that make shipping cheap and convenient.

"Keeping up with the demand for instant gratification has forced businesses to adapt their strategies," says Dee Agarwal. "Zone skipping can be a critical strategy and tool to help e-brands meet this persistent and growing demand, while remaining competitive."

For more expert business tips from Deepak Agarwal, read ROI-Driven Customer Acquisition and Retention.

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Deepak Agarwal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603311/Thoughts-from-Deepak-Agarwal-on-the-Multifaceted-Benefits-of-Zone-Skipping