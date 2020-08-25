High nutritional value will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The cold-pressed juices market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Staples Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The cold-pressed juices market in Europe will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Conventional
- Organic
The organic segment will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Staples market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period.
New product launches have been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of cold-pressed juices market in Europe. Other market drivers include a growing number of cold-pressed juice bars. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include B.fresh Foods LLP, Detox Delight GmbH Co. KG, Hoogesteger, PepsiCo Inc., Plenish Cleanse Ltd., REJUCE, Robinson Beverages LLC, Starbucks Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Juice Warrior.
