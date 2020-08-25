Richard Galvan and Sonia Galvan Speak On the Entrepreneurial Spirit and Their Company G5 Internet Services

In a recent interview, Richard and Sonia Galvan shared what they have learned about entrepreneurship through running their company, G5 Internet Services

RIO GRANDE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Richard Galvan and his wife Sonia Galvan were recently featured in an exclusive interview with The Hustler's Digest. They spoke primarily about the entrepreneurial spirit and maintaining a solid work-life balance.

In 2008, Richard and Sonia Galvan launched G5 Internet Services, specializing in delivering high-speed internet and streaming services for residential, commercial, and state and local governments. Richard and Sonia are also actively engaged members of their community, supporting many non-profit organizations.

In the interview, Richard and Sonia Galvan explained that they decided to create their own business because they have always had the entrepreneurial spirit and through their careers had learned what type of leaders they wanted to be. They further shared that their family is what keeps them motivated.

They also explained how they maintain a positive work-life balance.

"For us, it was important to make a work-life balance a business value rather than leaving it up to the individual," they shared.

"While the internet never closes, we have always made our work hours Monday to Friday, 9 to 5, for all of our employees. If you build a work-life balance into company culture, it normalizes it."

Richard Galvan and Sonia Galvan also shared some advice they have never forgotten.

"While the market and economy fluctuates, there is and will always be work, it just depends if you want to do it. Rather than making excuses, put in the work and don't be afraid of it," said Richard and Sonia Galvan.

About Richard and Sonia Galvan

As entrepreneurs from Rio Grande Valley, Texas, Richard Galvan and Sonia Galvan own and operate G5 Internet Services, which specializes in delivering high-speed internet and streaming services to residential, commercial, and state and local governments. Before launching G5 Internet Services, Richard Galvan worked at Dell for 10 years as a regional account manager. Richard and Sonia launched G5 Internet Services in 2008. The business' motto, "Where together we stay connected" has meaning, driving the company's initiatives, direction, and purpose. The couple are actively engaged members of their community and support many non-profit organizations. They have served on numerous boards, directed local events, and sponsored many local activities. Sonia Galvan has served as a board member for the Pregnancy Testing Center, a local, non-profit center for women that are pregnant. Richard Galvan has served as vice president for the City of Mercedes Economic Development Corporation for six years, FCA, and president for his local country club, and, until the pandemic hit, served on a cohort to build a new joint educational facility with Harlingen ISD and the University of Texas RGV.

Contact:

Richard Galvan

news@richardgalvan.com

SOURCE: Richard Galvan

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603323/Richard-Galvan-and-Sonia-Galvan-Speak-On-the-Entrepreneurial-Spirit-and-Their-Company-G5-Internet-Services