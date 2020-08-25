The global clostridium difficile treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 159.87 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clostridium Difficile Treatment Market 2020-2024

Clostridium Difficile Treatment Market Analysis Report by Product (Broad spectrum antibiotics and Narrow spectrum antibiotics) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the tentative approval of late stage molecules. In addition, the development of novel therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the Clostridium Difficile Treatment Market.

The tentative approval of late stage molecules is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Some drugs that are being developed by major companies are in the later stages of the pipeline. These drugs are expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. For instance, ridinilazole is a novel small molecule antibacterial that is administered orally. It is currently in Phase III of its development cycle. This will increase the intake of medicines and propel the growth of the global CDI treatment market. These drugs, once launched, should be able to address the unmet needs of the market.

Major Five Clostridium Difficile Treatment Companies:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. operates through a single business segment where it manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products. The company offers DIFICLIR, a generic form of the fidaxomicin tablet for the treatment of CDI.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc generates revenue by developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Fidaxomicin tablets for the treatment of CDI.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. has business operations under various geographic segments, such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers Vancomycin in a premix form for the treatment of Clostridium Difficile Infection (CDI).

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS operates its business through various segments, such as reproductive health and maternal health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, and orthopedics. The company is currently developing two drugs, RBX2660 and RBX7455, for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection.

Immuron Ltd.

Immuron Ltd. has business operations under two segments: Travelan and Protectyn. The company in collaboration with Monash University in Melbourne is developing IMM-529 for prevention and treatment of C. diff infections. The drug is currently in the second phase of its development.

Clostridium Difficile Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Broad spectrum antibiotics

Narrow spectrum antibiotics

Clostridium Difficile Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

