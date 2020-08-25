The global cell culture protein surface coating market size is expected to grow by USD 439.68 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Analysis Report by Product (Synthetic protein, Animal-derived protein, and Other proteins) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the presence of innovative products. In addition, the growing importance of promotional activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market.

The presence of innovative products is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market. Vendors are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to retain the existing consumers, attract prospective consumers, along with maintaining a strong foothold in the market. For instance, Matrigel Matrix offered by Corning is a solution made from Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm (EHS) mouse sarcoma, collagen IV, heparan sulfate proteoglycans, and entactin/nidogen. The solution is considered to be very effective.

Major Five Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Companies:

Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.

Biomedtech Laboratories Inc. offers a wide variety of cell culture and assay coating options and vessel format choices required for cell culture and life-sciences laboratories. The company offers a wide range of cell-culture and assay-coated microplates and tissue culture ware coatings on glass or plastic, including glass-bottom microplates.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bio-Techne Corp. has business operations under two segments: protein sciences, and diagnostics and genomics. The company's key offerings include Cultrex Poly-D-Lysine and Cultrex Poly-L-Ornithine.

BioVision Inc.

BioVision Inc. offers various life sciences research tools required for drug discovery in disease-related areas such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's disease, etc. The company offers cell-culture and assay-coated microplates and tissue culture ware coatings microplates.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates its business through various segments such as display technologies, optical communications, specialty materials, environmental technologies, and life sciences. The company's key offerings include CellBIND Surface and ECMs and Biologically Coated Surfaces.

Greiner AG

Greiner AG has business operations under various segments such as Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Greiner Foam International GmbH, and Greiner Extrusion International GmbH. The company offers Collagen Type I CELLCOAT, which is a pre-coated multiwell plate with collagen, fibronectin, and poly-D-lysine available in 6- and 24-well formats.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Synthetic protein

Animal-derived protein

Other proteins

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

