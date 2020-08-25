The global human combination vaccines market size is expected to grow by USD 4.98 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Combination Vaccines Market Analysis Report by Type (Inactivated vaccine and Live attenuated vaccine) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/human-combination-vaccines-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in the pediatric population. In addition, the increasing antiviral drug resistance is anticipated to boost the growth of the human combination vaccines market.

The increase in the pediatric population is one of the major factors driving human combination vaccines market growth. The demand for combination vaccines is high among newborn infants, as they are more vulnerable to various diseases owing to weak immune systems. With the increase in the pediatric population, the demand for combination vaccines will increase, which will help to reduce the number of shots and healthcare center visits, which consequently save time and money. This will lead to the growth of the human combination vaccines market over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Human Combination Vaccines Companies:

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. is engaged in the development and manufacture of biologics and vaccines. The company offers diphtheria tetanus and pertussis whole cell vaccine, which is used to prevent diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis in infants.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. has business operations under two segments: CSL Behrin and Seqirus. The company offers ADT Booster, which is used for the prevention of diphtheria and tetanus in individuals who have previously received at least 3 doses of a vaccine for primary immunisation against diphtheria and tetanus.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as innovative pharmaceutical, generic, vaccine, and OTC related. The company offers Squarekids, which is a subcutaneous injection syringe, a tetravalent combination vaccine (DPT-IPV) for the prevention of diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and poliomyelitis.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc has business operations under three segments: pharmaceutical, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. The company's offerings include Infanrix, Pediarix, and Boostrix.

MassBiologics

MassBiologics develops novel biologics for the treatment of various diseases. The company offers TDVAX, which is a sterile vaccine for intramuscular injection used to prevent tetanus and diphtheria.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Human Combination Vaccines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Inactivated vaccine

Live attenuated vaccine

Human Combination Vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005513/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/