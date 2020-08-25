The global HVAC air ducts market size is expected to grow by USD 910.65 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is driven by the growing awareness about energy conservation. In addition, the rise in spending on green construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the HVAC air ducts market.

The growing awareness of energy conservation is a key factor that will drive HVAC air ducts market growth. Government agencies and building owners across the world are adopting advanced HVAC air ducts to optimize energy consumption. HVAC air ducts serve as athermal barrier between the outdoor ambient temperature and the indoor control temperature of the building. It has the potential to save more than twelve folds of energy. Moreover, they also offer benefits such as increased efficiency, healthy and productive environment, financial benefits, and reduced impact on the surroundings.

Major Five HVAC Air Ducts Companies:

Alan Manufacturing Inc.

Alan Manufacturing Inc. has business operations under various segments such as motorized damper systems and products, manual damper systems and products, and damper hardware and accessories. The company offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts such as dampers.

CMS Group of Companies

CMS Group of Companies operates its business through various segments such as air filters, air outlets, HVAC ducting, MEP accessories, flanges, adhesive tapes, and laundry solutions. The company's key offerings include Rectangular GI ducts, SPIRO spiral ducting, Mild steel ducting, Stainless steel ducting, and Aluminum ducting.

Ductmann Ltd.

Ductmann Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as spirals and fittings, split ring/supports, flange joints, fans, and filters. The company offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts such as dampers, spiral tube, and fittings.

DuctSox Corp.

DuctSox Corp. offers specialized HVAC ductwork for better air dispersion, diffuser series for 360 air flow coverage, and others. The company also offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts made with fabric ducting systems.

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Imperial Manufacturing Group has business operations under various segments such as registers grilles; venting flexible duct; stove fireplace maintenance products; railings, columns, fencing; galvanized duct, pipe fittings; and steel stud, channel and trim. The company offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts with flexible ducting. The products include white vinyl air duct, grey vinyl air duct, flexible foil duct, and others.

HVAC Air Ducts Material Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

Steel metal ducts

Flexible non-metallic ducts

Fiberglass duct boards

HVAC Air Ducts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

