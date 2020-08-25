Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 aout/August 2020) - Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,465,952 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on August 25, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour quinze (15) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 465 952 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 25 août 2020. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 26 aout/August 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 27 aout/August 2020 Symbol/Symbole: PRMO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 74167D 20 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 74167D 20 4 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 74167D105/CA74167D1050

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com