AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES H1 2020 RESULTS WITH POSITIVE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE DESPITE CRISIS RELATED NEGATIVE IMPACT
- Net rental income increased to €502 million in H1 2020, grew by 40% from €359 million in H1 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to €500 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 38% compared to €363 million in H1 2019
- FFO I increased 30% to €312 million in H1 2020 from €239 million in H1 2019
- FFO I per share after perpetual increased by 5% year over year, to €0.20 per share in H1 2020 compared to €0.19 per share in H1 2019
- FFO I per share after perpetual, Covid adjusted decreased by 11% to €0.17 per share from €0.19 per share in H1 2019
- Collection rate H1 2020: 84% and 95% excluding hotels
- Disposal volume of approx. €240 million above book value result in strong FFO II amounting to €384 million
- Signed disposals of approx. €1 billion YTD, 6% above book value, non-core and mature assets. Proceeds funding accretive €500 million share buy-back program generating significant shareholder value. Additional sales of assets over €1 billion in advanced negotiation.
- Positive revaluations gains of €560 million in H1 2020, +2.5% on a like-for-like basis. Strong revaluation gains in all asset classes excluding hotels of €766 million offset negative revaluation results in hotel portfolio of €206 million after almost entire hotel portfolio has been externally revalued
- Net Profit for the first half of 2020 amounting to €626 million, reflecting EPS (basic) of €0.36
- EPRA NAV increased to €12.4 billion and EPRA NAV per share of €9.0, compared to €10.6 billion and €8.7 per share in December 2019
- Total Equity of €16.4 billion resulting in an equity ratio of 51%
- Investment property of €22.6 billion, increasing from €18.1 billion as of Dec 2019
- Ample liquidity due to large balance of cash and liquid assets of over €2.7 billion and substantial amount of unencumbered assets at the amount of €16.1 billion (74% of rent)
- Conservative capital structure maintained with low LTV at 36%, well below the 45% Board of Directors' limit
- Strong ICR at 4.5x, long average debt maturity of 6.2 years, low average cost of debt of 1.6%
- Strong operational performance with a total net rent LFL growth of 3.0%, with 3.2% coming from in-place rent increases, offset by a 0.2% decrease in occupancy
- Guidance for FY 2020 published
UPDATE ON COVID IMPACT
STRONG DISPOSAL ACTIVITY OF NON-CORE AND MATURE ASSETS, CHANNELED INTO HIGHLY ACCRETIVE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 PUBLISHED DRIVEN BY HIGH DISPOSAL VOLUMES
Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
