JA Solar Supplies Modules for the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in South Korea

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar announced that it supplied modules for South Korea's largest mountainous photovoltaic power plant project, which is installed with a capacity of 93MW and built on the ground of an existing 40MW wind farm. With the incorporation of the photovoltaic power plant, the wind-solar hybrid project has become the largest of its kind in South Korea with a total installed capacity of 133MW.

The entire wind-solar hybrid project is expected to generate 120 million kWh of electricity per year, which will meet the needs of about 30,000 households and bring an annual revenue of about 30 billion won (about 25 million US dollars). The 93MW photovoltaic power plant is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 56,000 tons per year, equivalent to 310,000 pine trees being planted.

This project uses the spare land of the wind farm for the installation of the photovoltaic power plant to meet the South Korean market's growing demand for clean energy while effectively raising the utilization of the land. With this novel application of wind and solar energy generation, power supply reliability is improved and the costs reduced.

This latest project is part of JA Solar's ongoing commitment to actively explore innovative applications of renewable energy while focusing on photovoltaic technology development. It has supplied modules for projects combining PV products with cutting-edge technologies, including Huanghe Hydropower's 490MW shipment for its ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission project in Qinghai Province, a 32MW solar-plus-storage project in Hokkaido, and the first bifacial-plus-trackers project in Malaysia. Through these innovative application of advanced photovoltaic products, the company constantly drives the efficient use and development of solar energy.

Since JA Solar's entry into the South Korean solar PV market in 2011, it has built excellent reputation and a loyal customer base in the fast growing PV market with its high-quality products and services. JA Solar's high-efficiency products have obtained product certification from the Korean Industrial Standards (KS), and have been recognized by local industry media and customers. In 2018, JA Solar officially set up a South Korean branch to provide more timely and efficient support and services for local customers. In 2019, the branch won the "Best Market Performance Award" of South Korea Solar/ESS Industry.

