The Conolophus project is designed to lower diesel consumption on Santa Cruz Island in Galapagos National Park, as well as the adjacent island of Baltra.Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has shortlisted five bidders in a tender for a 14.8 MW/40.9 MWh solar+storage facility launched in June. The final results of the tender will be revealed at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Canadian Solar Conolophus - a unit of Chinese-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar - participated in the tender. Other bidders included a Spanish-French consortium formed by Gransolar ...

