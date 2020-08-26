With two new projects clocking in at 100 MW each, the Texas storage market is demonstrating that California isn't the only U.S. state that can do big batteries.From pv magazine USA In what has become the summer of battery storage, California has stolen most of the headlines. But the spotlight is now shifting to Texas, where more than 300 MW of storage capacity has gone into development or construction in the last week. The 100 MW Chisholm Grid battery energy storage system began construction in Fort Worth this week. The project is being developed by Able Grid Energy Solutions, MAP Energy and ...

