Pandemic-related disruptions hit solar project construction in the second quarter, according to Bridge To India. Activity will likely rebound over the coming quarters, with 4,720 MW expected to be commissioned in the second half.From pv magazine India In the second quarter of 2020, India added just 351 MW of new solar capacity, taking total installed capacity to 38,377 MW by the end of June. Of the new additions, 60% (211 MW) came from utility-scale solar and 40% (140 MW) from rooftop solar, according to Bridge to India's latest report, India Solar Compass Q2 2020. The country's total commissioned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...