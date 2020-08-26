SciBase's Nevisense product included in infant study at Mount Sinai Hospital

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that they will participate in a clinical study to run parallel to the ACTIVATE study (sponsored by the Immune Tolerance Network and the NIAID/NIH), which is being conducted by the Department of Pediatric Allergy at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

The goal of the ACTIVATE study is to explore how differences in the gut microbiome of an infant affect its susceptibility to allergies. The study will compare groups born vaginally with those born by Cesarean section with and without so-called "vaginal seeding" of the infant microbiome. The study will examine whether vaginal seeding lowers the risk that infants test positive for allergies at one year of age. ACTIVATE will enroll 120 pregnant women and their babies, and will focus on those babies that are at higher-risk for developing allergies.

The infants will be followed for the first year of life, and SciBase's product Nevisense will be used to measure skin properties including barrier function and evaluate whether these measurements can help predict the development of allergies or monitor their progress.

"We look forward to adding Nevisense to the study and together with SciBase identify opportunities where these measurements can help clinicians manage these patients" says Dr. Hugh Sampson, Professor of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director Emeritus of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute.

"We are excited to participate in this clinical study which may help provide important guidance on how to reduce the risk that an infant will develop allergies. We look forward to seeing how our unique measurement methodology can help clinicians gain new insight into the skin of these infants and in doing so hopefully help this patient group" says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

