Immunovia Announces CEO Transition: Appoints Patrik Dahlen as New CEO

LUND, Sweden , Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Patrik Dahlen as new CEO starting November 1, 2020. Patrik Dahlen has extensive experience as previous CEO of several diagnostic companies and succeeds Mats Grahn who has successfully brought the company from development to commercial stage over the last seven years. Mats has now been nominated as a member of the Company's board.

Patrik Dahlen is a seasoned executive with broad international experience and brings substantial diagnostic and international industry expertise. As Chief Executive Officer of Dako, Patrik, carried out a major strategic repositioning of the company as a leading supplier of cancer diagnostics, which resulted in the acquisition by Agilent for $2.2 billion. As President of Life Sciences at the American company Perkin Elmer, Patrik was instrumental in building the company's diagnostic business with a niche focus on diagnostic systems for neonatal and prenatal screening. He has led organizations ranging from 10 to 2000 people based in Finland, Denmark, UK and USA and has considerable public company experience.

CEO, Mats Grahn, and the Chairman of the Board, Carl Borrebaeck, will host a webcast to discuss further and hold a question and answer session today. The live webcast is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. CET on August 26, 2020.

"Immunovia is one of a few companies that has the possibility to fundamentally change cancer diagnostics in order to meet significant unmet clinical needs with its cutting-edge platform technology IMMray. I couldn't be more honored to have been chosen to lead the company's next growth phase. The opportunities for Immunovia are vast, and to seize it we must continue to have a clear focus, move our commercial initiatives with excellence and continue to transform as we grow," says Patrik Dahlen.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrik Dahlen as our new CEO during this pivotal time at the company, as we aim for a successful sales start of our first product, which is a true milestone on our path towards the company's vision to become a leader in early detection of complex diseases such as cancer. Patrik has a truly solid commercial background in the diagnostic sector and will add valuable expertise through his proven track record of driving and expanding sales into international markets. The Board strongly believes that Patrik has the necessary skills, vision and determination to build on the foundations that current CEO Mats Grahn has successfully laid in recent years," says Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman of Immunovia.

"I am pleased to hand over Immunovia to Patrik, whom I know as one of the most experienced and strongest leaders in the international diagnostics industry. Patrik is the perfect choice for Immunovia at a time when the Company is transforming from a development to a commercial expansion stage enterprise. I have enjoyed every minute of the journey in building Immunovia from world leading academic research to where it is today, an established and successful company," says Mats Grahn.

"Mats has done a fantastic job in building Immunovia, including the creation of the largest network of clinical experts and a full-scale US commercial unit. With his drive and vision, he has demonstrated the potential of advanced clinical cancer tests thereby building shareholder value. In order to secure continued access to Mats broad expertise and experience, the nomination committee has decided to nominate Mats Grahn as a board member of Immunovia at an Extra General Meeting," Carl Borrebaeck continues.

Information about an Extra General Meeting will be published separately during Q3 2020.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 CET on August 26, 2020.

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

