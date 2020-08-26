Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
26.08.20
09:11 Uhr
4,796 Euro
+0,114
+2,43 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7584,79609:11
4,7584,79609:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2020 | 08:53
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

Hans Peter Havdal, board member in Hexagon Composites ASA, has on 25 August 2020, purchased 3,900 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 51. Following this transaction, Mr. Havdal holds a total of 3,900 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.


For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.