Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

Hans Peter Havdal, board member in Hexagon Composites ASA, has on 25 August 2020, purchased 3,900 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 51. Following this transaction, Mr. Havdal holds a total of 3,900 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.



David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com



