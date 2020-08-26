Fidelity Japan Trust (FJV) targets long-term capital growth by investing in Japanese companies. Manager Nicholas Price believes the Q120 market sell-off created attractive opportunities to invest in companies that have been overlooked, but which will emerge from the pandemic with greater market share and superior long-term growth prospects. FJV is overweight in technology and IT-related sectors, where the manager expects selected companies will continue to benefit from 5G and coronavirus-driven demand for tech products and related services. The trust has performed strongly in absolute and relative terms in recent months and has outperformed its index, and the UK market, over most periods.

