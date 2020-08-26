New OLED technology enables the display area around the camera hole to provide crystal-clear image quality that's highly resistant to stains

Demonstrates industry's highest level of resolution, attained by enhancing punching and display design technologies

UL verifies image quality and clarity around hole area of display

Samsung Display announced today that UL, a leading global safety science company, has just verified its new OLED hole display area as having image quality low in color deviation in terms of "hole area clarity," providing a balanced level of uniformity across the portion of the display surrounding the camera hole.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005324/en/

Samsung Display UL verification (Graphic: Business Wire)

The display area on the hole's periphery now delivers industry-leading image quality as clear as that of the other parts of the display panel.

"Enabling uniform image quality on the display at the periphery of the camera hole allows users to feel a more in-depth sense of picture-taking immersion, in addition to directly benefiting from the ingenuity of the hole design itself," said Dennis Choi, Vice President of mobile display marketing team for Samsung Display. "Without a doubt, our camera hole area clarity demonstrates that Samsung Display technological prowess can deliver optimal performance across an entire 5G smartphone display," he added.

UL assessed the portion of the OLED display panel covering a smartphone's camera operating at 120Hz on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. UL verified deviations of color, brightness, and saturation by pinpointing 12 spots on the periphery of the hole to establish precise definition and uniformity around the hole display area, resulting in a measurement of two or less Delta E. Even though a lower Delta E figure would imply less color deviation, the human eye can barely distinguish any difference in color or clarity when the Delta falls below two.

Samsung Display has attained the industry's most outstanding image quality by utilizing high-performance lasers to advance the display punching and design engineering around the hole. Sometimes, processing can stain the panel here, which can be seen as slightly different coloring on the display areas at the periphery of the hole compared with other parts of the display. Such tarnishing is unacceptable when 5G smartphones are now making heavy demands on high-resolution and high-speed content, requiring an enhanced level of image quality throughout a display.

Samsung Display has given the name "Iris Ring" to the display area surrounding the camera hole. This is because the display here features a verified uniformity of image quality, based on the understanding that human eyes tend to look more healthy and attractive when the eye's iris and snow-white sclera are in stark contrast. In fact, the new OLED display provides extremely clear contrast between the display area around the hole and the hole itself.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is a global leader in display panel market, with OLED and LCD technologies and products. Samsung Display has seven production facilities and five branch sales offices worldwide. The company specializes in high-quality displays for consumer, mobile, IT and industrial usage, including those featuring OLED (organic light emitting diode) and LCD technologies. As a total solution provider, Samsung Display strives to advance the future with next-generation technologies featuring ultra-thin, energy-efficient, flexible, and transparent displays. For more information, please visit www.samsungdisplay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005324/en/

Contacts:

Ujeong Jahnke

Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH

Tel. +49(0)6196-66-3300

Email: ujeong.j@samsung.com