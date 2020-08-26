Plus, some 5 GW of solar could be heading to Botswana and Namibia and news of a new automotive fuel cell building in Ulm, Germany.San Francisco-based blog Trendswide.com on Sunday reprinted a report from English newspaper The Guardian which stated the government of Israel is considering a pilot arrangement to buy "25 megawatts" of solar energy generated in neighboring Jordan, importing electricity from a neighbor for the first time. British hydrogen economy website H2 View on Friday reported the Dutch province of South Holland has signed a 12-year fuel purchase deal with Danish green hydrogen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...