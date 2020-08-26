NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 25 August 2020 were:

130.36c Capital only USD (cents)

99.38p Capital only Sterling (pence)

132.36c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.90p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 66,790 ordinary shares on 25th August 2020, the Company has 241,656,001 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 166,790 which are held in treasury