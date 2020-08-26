Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Exklusivvertrag für sensationelles Produkt mit FDA-Zulassung triggert Kursturbo?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.08.2020 | 12:34
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 25 August 2020 were:

130.36c Capital only USD (cents)
99.38p Capital only Sterling (pence)
132.36c Including current year income USD (cents)
100.90p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 66,790 ordinary shares on 25th August 2020, the Company has 241,656,001 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 166,790 which are held in treasury

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.