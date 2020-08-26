The South Korean solar panel maker secured around 300 MW of the 700 MW awarded in the procurement round. The other winners are reportedly Spanish power company Iberdrola, Italian peer Enel and French-owned developer Tag Energy.South Korean solar panel manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells was the biggest winner in the Portuguese national PV auction which concluded yesterday. The company confirmed to pv magazine reports it had been successful in winning six of the twelve generation capacity lots allocated in the exercise, without revealing final solar electricity prices or assigned capacity. "The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...