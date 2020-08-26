RedHill booked $20.9m in Q220 sales (vs $1.6m a year ago) with Movantik accounting for $20.0m. Q220 was the first full quarter of RedHill promoting Movantik for opioid-induced constipation (acquired from AstraZeneca on 1 April 2020). AstraZeneca reported sales of $96m in FY19. It is worth noting that Q220 saw the peak of COVID-19 lockdowns in the US, so promotional activities were limited. With lifting of restrictions, RedHill is also ramping up the promotion of its recently launched Talicia. The COVID-19 programme is progressing well with two clinical trials up and running. The new deal with Cosmo expands the collaboration with this partner and involves co-development of two assets. Our valuation of RedHill remains slightly changed at $601m or $16.2 per ADS.

