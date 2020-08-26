UGE International Ltd.: UGE International to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / UGE International Ltd. (TSXV:UGE) (OTCQB:UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, announces that CEO Nick Blitterswyk will present at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1 at 9:40am PDT / 12:40pm EDT. The Company will host investor meetings through the day.

"Since the beginning of 2020, UGE has grown its backlog from US$30 million to over US$80 million, representing total project revenue over US$200 million," said UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. "Legislation, tax credits, ESG trends, customer referrals, and ever-improving solar economics are driving growth in our project development backlog. With 50% insider ownership we have a small float, which should benefit investors as we execute. We look forward to meeting new investors at the LD 500 to discuss the large and growing pipeline of commercial and community solar project opportunities that could rapidly scale our business."

"We are honored to have UGE present at the 500 this year. Solar companies have had a renewed interest on the investor side recently, and I look forward to having Nick update us and our community," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and maximum long-term benefit. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

