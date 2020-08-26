GOLO Mobile Inc. To Present At The LD 500 Virtual Conference

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV:GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September, 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET. Peter Mazoff, President and CEO, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

To register for the conference visit: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/.

GOLO's conference profile can be here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/golo.v

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO (TSXV: GOLO) provides a solution for the final 100 feet of Last Mile Delivery for properties via its concierge service as well as its ability to manage all packages and deliveries that enter a property. The Company's focus is on office buildings, residential towers, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other highly populated areas. GOLO is publicly traded on the TSXV and its controlling shareholder is controlled indirectly by affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI. Learn more at www.golo.io.

For Further Information:

Peter Mazoff, Chief Executive Officer

(514) 670-1228

ir@goloir.com

Nicole Piasentini

(416) 848-1460

npiasentini@national.ca

